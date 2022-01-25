Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Ross Barkey to leave, big boost in Nikolas Sule chase and more - 24th January 2022

Chelsea enjoyed a comfortable win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday night and are set for a short break this week. The Blues next face Plymouth in the FA Cup, but have a lot of transfer business to take care of before that.

The transfer window closes in just over a week, and the Blues are yet to sign a player. While a significant revamp is not needed this month, the London giants were looking to sign a left-back as Ben Chilwell is out for the season.

Moreover, Chelsea were interested in bringing in a midfielder as they need cover for the first-choice trio. Here are today's transfer rumors related to the Blues:

Chelsea eye Marco Asensio

As per reports from Defensa Central, Thomas Tuchel's side are interested in signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid. The Blues are looking to bring in the Spaniard who has not been a regular at Santiago Bernabeu.

Fichajes.com @Fichajes_futbol Marco Asensio ha captado la atención del Chelsea fichajes.com/a8104078182014… Marco Asensio ha captado la atención del Chelsea fichajes.com/a8104078182014…

The Madrid star has started just 11 of the 32 games this season and has been linked with a move away. Tuchel's side are looking to take advantage of the situation and lure him to Stamford Bridge instead of Eden Hazard, who has been touted to head back to the Premier League as well.

Chelsea target Nikolas Sule to leave Bayern Munich

The Champions of Europe have been linked with Nikolas Sule for some time, and it looks like the German will be available on a free transfer. The defender has reportedly informed Bayern Munich of his decision to leave this summer.

Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul Niklas Sule has told Bayern Munich he wants to leave this summer, according to Bild. #FCBayern Niklas Sule has told Bayern Munich he wants to leave this summer, according to Bild. #FCBayern

Andreas Christensen has been linked with a move in the opposite direction, though many rumors still suggest the Danish star is heading to Barcelona. Bayern Munich are unlikely to let go of the defender too easily as they need a replacement for Sule.

Newcastle United eye Chelsea's Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley seemed to have fought for a place as a substitute earlier this season, but things have not taken off for him. He is reportedly a target for Newcastle United this month, but the Magpies only see him as a 'Plan B'.

Eddie Howe's side are moving for Jesse Lingard as their top target but face competition from West Ham United, the side who loaned the Manchester United star this time last season.

