"Chelsea trust him for the future" – Fabrizio Romano claims Blues are rejecting all bids that have buy option for 21-year-old star

Chelsea are turning down loan bids for Carney Chukwuemeka with an option to buy in them, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues, who are sixth in the Premier League table with 40 points from 23 outings, are in the process of trimming their squad in the ongoing transfer window. They are trying to part ways with Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi, and Chukwuemeka before the end of the window on February 3.

Enzo Maresca's side allegedly received a loan bid for Chukwuemeka from Borussia Dortmund earlier this Saturday. But, they rejected the Bundesliga club's bid and Romano has offered an update on the matter.

Trending

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said (h/t Chelsea News):

"Chelsea are not accepting any bid for Carney Chukwuemeka with an option to buy. They are considering his pathway, salary coverage, loan fee, playing time, etc. Chelsea trust Carney for the future."

Expand Tweet

Chukwuemeka, who left Aston Villa for £20 million in 2022, is considered a fringe option for his club now. The 21-year-old has started one of his five overall appearances for the Blues so far in the ongoing season.

Chelsea target included in rival club's wish list

Speaking recently on Curtis Shaw TV, reputed journalist Ben Jacobs claimed that Arsenal are keen to sign Blues-linked striker Benjamin Sesko over Viktor Gyokeres. He said (h/t TBR):

"Viktor Gyokeres isn't going to move unless he's being given regular starting football as the number one. Right now, I think we can't discount Arsenal from that race either, because they have certainly looked at him. Some of the rivals being linked don't have the funds or the squad space, Chelsea made an enquiry two windows ago and chose not to proceed."

Jacobs continued:

"The most viable top choice for Arsenal as I've said many times is Benjamin Sesko. Number two in terms of feasibility is Alexander Isak but he's the number one in terms of the dream, even above Sesko. Those two are above Gyokeres at the moment."

Sesko, 21, has cemented himself as a crucial starter for RB Leipzig since arriving from Red Bull Salzburg for an initial sum of over £21 million in the summer of 2023. He has found the back of the opposition net 32 times and provided five assists in 71 overall outings for his current club.

Expand Tweet

Gyokeres, 26, has netted a staggering 77 goals and contributed 22 assists in 83 appearances in all competitions for Primeira Liga side Sporting CP so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback