Chelsea to turn to 24-year-old midfielder if they fail to land Aurelien Tchouameni: Reports

Chelsea will turn to PSV star Ibrahim Sangare if they fail to land Aurelien Tchouameni. The Frenchman is the club's top midfield target, but they already have a 'Plan B' ready.

As per Melissa Reddy of Sky Sports, Chelsea are working to get Tchouameni to Stamford Bridge after making a late move. The Blues got the approval from the UK Government on Wednesday and are now set to get back to normal functioning.

"It's a good situation to be in ... But at the end it's just social media," Tchouameni, one of the top transfer targets in European football, tells CNN amid interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich faced sanctions which prevented the Blues from conducting their normal business. Now, with the government approving the sale of the club to another group, normal service can resume.

While reporting on this development, Reddy said:

"Chelsea like [AS] Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, but expectation is he will end up at Real Madrid. PSV's Ibrahim Sangare is among the alternatives scouted."

Tchouameni has agreed to terms with Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano. Los Blancos were linked with an €80 million move for the midfielder, but are now negotiating for a lower fee.

Aurélien Tchouaméni has already communicated to his teammates the intention to join Real Madrid. He dreams of Real. Price will be way more than €50m, still to be negotiated - Real Madrid plans have changed after Mbappé's refusal.

PSG have also made a late move to get the Frenchman and could challenge for him until the very end. Liverpool were also linked with a move for the AS Monaco star this summer.

Liverpool urged to sign Chelsea target

Cesc Fabregas had urged Liverpool to land Tchouameni earlier this month, but the Reds have fallen behind in the race. He told RMC Sport:

"At the time, I signed with one objective: to save the team, then 19th with 13 points. I took a big risk because relegation was possible. When I came, Thierry (Henry) and Vadim (Vasilyev) also asked me to help grow the young people. It was an important point. Today, I feel like I have won the respect and sympathy of this younger generation. I hope I have helped. We like each other and I will continue to follow them, exchange with them. I would like to see Fofana, Diop, or Tchouameni at Bayern or Liverpool!"

Jurgen Klopp reportedly saw Tchouameni as the ideal midfielder to rebuild his midfield as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner could be on their way out. It remains to be seen which club would win the race for the midfielder.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat