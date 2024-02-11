Chelsea unlikely to offer veteran star a new deal when his contract expires in the summer - Reports

According to The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg, Chelsea are not planning on offering Thiago Silva a new deal when his contract expires in the summer.

Silva, 39, has been a constant presence at the heart of the Blues' defense this season. The Brazilian, who joined the club in 2020 from Paris Saint-Germain, has made 28 appearances across competitions in the ongoing campaign, scoring three goals.

The Brazilian centre-back is one of the few players in the Blues' squad with experience at the highest level in European football. Chelsea have focused on recruiting young players in recent seasons and Silva provides crucial balance to the dressing room.

Despite his age, the Brazilian is one of the team's most consistent performers. His current deal, though, is set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season and as per the aforementioned source, the club aren't planning on extending his stay.

Mauricio Pochettino has several young centre-backs like Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, and Trevor Chalobah at his disposal. Hence, 39-year-old Silva could be deemed surplus to requirements.

The Brazilian, who previously represented European giants like AC Milan and PSG, has played 145 games for Chelsea. He has won three trophies with the west Londoners, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Fabrizio Romano speaks about Thiago Silva's situation at Chelsea

Thiago Silva didn't start for Chelsea during their 3-1 win in the FA Cup against Aston Villa on Wednesday, February 7. The Blues arguably put on their most impressive performance of the season in the Brazilian's absence.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now spoken about Pochettino's decision to drop Silva. Romano shared his opinion but added the caveat that since it's not a transfer story, it's not his area of expertise. Romano said (via Caughtoffside):

“Thiago Silva’s position in the Chelsea starting line up may now be in doubt after he missed the game against Aston Villa in the FA Cup, but I honestly don’t know about this situation or what it means for his place in the side for the rest of this season."

Romano added:

“It’s not a transfer story so it’s not really my area, it will depend on Mauricio Pochettino. But they clarified the situation days ago, so it seems to just be a technical decision now up to the coaching staff.”

Fans will keep a keen eye on whether Silva features when Chelsea play Crystal Palace in a Premier League away clash on Monday, February 12.