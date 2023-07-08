Chelsea unwilling to part ways with 19-year-old star amid rumours of Barcelona interest - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly unwilling to sanction any move for Barcelona target Andrey Santos this summer.

The Brazilian midfielder was signed by the Blues in January for a fee of €12 million. But work permit issues meant he was loaned back to Vasco da Gama for the remainder of the season.

Barcelona were apparently interested in signing Santos in the winter before the west London giants beat them to the punch. They have seemingly reignited their interest in him and hope he considers moving to Spotify Camp Nou amidst a summer of change at Stamford Bridge.

Xavi Hernandez and sporting director Deco are in favor of having Santos at Barca. But according to Fabrizio Romano (h/t BarcaUniversal), the English club are not in negotiations with any club over loaning Santos. Mauricio Pochettino wants to assess him in the pre-season while the club's directors see him as the club's future.

Santos, 19, plays in central midfield and can be a feasible option for Chelsea next season after a mass exodus in that area. Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have all left Stamford Bridge permanently, leaving Chelsea light in midfield.

Santos can be clubbed in the same bracket as Cesare Casadei (20) and Carney Chukwuemeka (19) as players who would be looking to break into Pochettino's first-team plans this season. He signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal in January, showing the club's faith in the youngster.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for former Chelsea midfielder - reports

Sergio Busquets' exit as a free agent this summer has nudged Barcelona in the direction of pursuing a new defensive midfielder.

They have reportedly tracked Oriol Romeu's situation at Girona as a potential solution. According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal), the player has an €8 million release clause inserted into his contract with the Gironistes.

Romeu spent seven years in Barca's academy before leaving for Chelsea in 2011, so he is aware of the Catalan club's tactical philosophy. However, Barca are apparently unwilling to pay that amount for a player who turns 32 in September.

They also don't want to offer him a contract of more than three years, but the midfielder is said to be sold on a move to Spotify Camp Nou. He moved to Girona from Southampton last summer and has since scored twice in 34 games across competitions.

