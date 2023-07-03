Chelsea unwilling to pay £77 million transfer fee for top summer target: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly unwilling to pay Brighton & Hove Albion's £77 million price tag to sign Moises Caicedo ahead of the next campaign.

Caicedo, 21, has been on the top of the Blues' shopping wishlist since the turn of the year. He was reportedly subject to a £55 million bid from the Blues earlier this year, but Brighton opted to reject the offer.

According to Todofichajes, Chelsea have re-ignited their interest in the defensive midfielder this summer. They have already tabled a fresh bid of £56 million plus bonuses to lure him away from the Amex Stadium.

However, Brighton are reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £77 million for the 32-cap Ecuador international. Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi is aiming to snap up two replacements with the fee.

Should Caicedo join Mauricio Pochettino's outfit this summer, he would emerge as a regular starter for them. Chelsea recently parted ways with Mateo Kovacic (who joined Manchester City and N'Golo Kante (who moved to Al Ittihad) and need new faces in midfield.

Caicedo, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2027, has scored two goals and provided three assists in 53 matches for Brighton so far.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have already splashed around £82 million to sign two players this summer – Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.

Rio Ferdinand warns Mauricio Pochettino about Chelsea squad ahead of latest stint

Speaking on FIVE, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand rang the alarm bells for Mauricio Pochettino, cautioning him about Chelsea's precarious squad situation ahead of new coaching chapter. He said:

"Chelsea have been one of the stories of the summer for me in the movement that's been going on there. The amount of players that came in but also the amount of players who are leaving now."

Ferdinand pointed out the Blues' lack of midfield depth, continuing:

"You look at their midfield – Jorginho went last season, Ruben Loftus-Cheek on his way out, Mason Mount on his way out, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have gone. That's five midfielders, two or three starters. There's no midfield at that club at the moment."

So far, the Stamford Bridge side have earned close to £134 million via player sales this summer. They have offloaded Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Ruben-Loftus Cheek.

Meanwhile, the Blues are also expected to finalise Mason Mount's exit this week. They are set to receive £60 million (including bonuses) from Manchester United.

The Blues are also likely to part ways with Conor Gallagher, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic among other players as per reports.

