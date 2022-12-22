Chelsea on the verge of signing Brazilian wonderkid for around £18m: Reports

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Vasco da Gama midfielder Andrey Santos for a sum of around £18 million, according to The Daily Mail.

Manchester City and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in Santos. However, the Blues are now on the verge of acquiring the teenager's services from the Brazilian club.

Santos is said to be on his way to Stamford Bridge following positive talks between all parties, as per the report. Chelsea will fork out a fee in the region of £18 million to add him to their ranks.

The 18-year-old, though, is not expected to link up with Graham Potter's first-team squad immediately. He is reportedly viewed as a long-term replacement for N'Golo Kante, who has his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Chelsea have been working hard to strengthen their squad ahead of the winter transfer window. They have already agreed to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig for over £52 million, while they have struck an £8 million deal for Molde's David Fofana.

The London giants also added youngsters Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, and Omari Hutchinson to their ranks in the summer. It appears Santos will now follow suit.

Santos made 33 Brazilian Serie B appearances for Vasco da Gama in the recently concluded season, scoring eight goals in the process. His contributions saw the club earn a promotion to the top flight.

The central midfielder, who has featured for the Brazil Under-20s, is regarded as one of the most promising players in the country. He will now look to continue his development with the Blues in England.

Chelsea-bound Santos had an offer from Barcelona

Apart from Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle made offers for Santos, according to Brazilian journalist Lucas Pedrosa. The player, though, has opted to move to the west London outfit.

The reporter also claimed that the starlet had proposals from Barcelona and AFC Bournemouth in the summer. He could have notably left Vasco da Gama on a free transfer at the time.

Lucas Pedrosa @pedrosa Como também trouxemos durante todo o período de renovação, Andrey poderia ter saído do Vasco de graça e resolveu estender seu vínculo no meio do ano, quando já tinha propostas de Barcelona e Bournemouth, por exemplo, por gratidão e querer colocar o Vasco na Série A, além de + Como também trouxemos durante todo o período de renovação, Andrey poderia ter saído do Vasco de graça e resolveu estender seu vínculo no meio do ano, quando já tinha propostas de Barcelona e Bournemouth, por exemplo, por gratidão e querer colocar o Vasco na Série A, além de +

However, he put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the Brazilian club out of gratitude. His current deal runs until September 2027, but he will not stay to see it through.

Vasco da Gama were keen to see Santos play for them in the Brazilian Serie A next season. The Blues' offer, though, appears to have proven to be too good to refuse, especially since the club had agreed not to stand in his way.

