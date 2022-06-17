Chelsea ‘very attentive’ towards Barcelona defender ‘open to a move’ away from Camp Nou: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Barcelona's left-back Alex Balde, who is open to leaving the Nou Camp this summer.

Balde, 18, is a La Masia academy product who has broken into Barcelona's senior team and has impressed when called upon. However, he has found displacing Jordi Alba as Xavi Hernandez's first-choice left-back a difficult task.

The Spanish teenager made seven appearances for Barca last season and is reportedly open to leaving the Catalan side.

Chelsea have previously tracked Balde and could look to pursue a deal for the teenager this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) Balde has told Barcelona he would rather leave the club if he doesn't feature in their first-team plans.

The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ @TheFootballInd According to @mundodeportivo it is not the first time that Chelsea have been interested in Alex Balde. They were previously interested in the winter of 2020 and last summer. The interest comes as Barca look to sign Marcos Alonso. Balde is expected to be the back up to Chilwell. According to @mundodeportivo it is not the first time that Chelsea have been interested in Alex Balde. They were previously interested in the winter of 2020 and last summer. The interest comes as Barca look to sign Marcos Alonso. Balde is expected to be the back up to Chilwell. https://t.co/04ioe0VFdC

The 18-year-old did feature for Barca's B team in the Primera Div. R.F.E.F. - Gr. II, making 15 appearances and contributing four assists.

However, Balde's lack of senior first-team minutes is becoming problematic for the youngster.

The Blues are attentive to the Spaniard's potential availability.

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso wants a move to Barcelona

Marcos Alonso is eyeing a move to the Nou Camp

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso impressed for the Blues last season in the absence of the injured Ben Chilwell.

The Spaniard made 46 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side, scoring five goals and contributing six assists.

However, Alonso reportedly is reportedly eyeing a move to La Liga and his ideal destination is Barcelona.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Alonso's priority this summer is to head to Barca.

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling with the 31-year-old reaching the latter stages of his career.

Alonso could join his former Blues teammate Andreas Christensen, who is waiting to be confirmed as the new Blaugrana player.

Alonso could join his former Blues teammate Andreas Christensen, who is waiting to be confirmed as the new Blaugrana player.

Chelsea could perhaps look at offering Barca a loan deal for Alex Balde as a result of Alonso desiring a move to Catalonia.

Whether that is a deal Thomas Tuchel entertains remains to be seen. However, given that both players are open to leaving their respective clubs, it would hold merit.

Tuchel is in stark need of defensive reinforcements following the departure of Antonio Rudiger. Andreas Christensen's contract with the club also expires this summer.

