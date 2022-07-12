Chelsea to wait until later in the summer before deciding 22-year-old's future: Reports

Chelsea are yet to make a decision regarding Conor Gallagher's future at the club. The midfielder has returned to Stamford Bridge after a successful loan spell with Crystal Palace last season and has attracted attention from a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton.

According to The i, Everton Boss and former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard is keen to sign the England international this summer. However, the Blues will wait until later in the summer to make a decision on the 22-year-old's future.

Conor Gallagher rose through the youth ranks at Chelsea before being promoted to the club's senior squad during the 2019-20 campaign. After failing to become a regular member of the Blues' first team, he was sent out on loan to Charlton Athletic during the first half of the campaign. He was then loaned out to Swansea City for the second half of the season.

He spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at West Brom, where he got his first taste of Premier League football. Gallagher, however, failed to make the most of his opportunities and returned to Stamford Bridge last summer. The 22-year-old was sent on a season-long loan to Crystal Palace, where he thrived under the guidance of Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

The midfielder scored eight goals and provided five assists in 34 Premier League appearances for the Eagles. He helped the club finish 12th in the league table. Gallagher won the Crystal Palace F.C "Player of the Year' award.

Gallagher has returned to Chelsea, where is expected to become a prominent member of the club's squad next season. He could, however, consider a move away from Stamford Bridge is he is not guaranteed a place in the club's starting line-up.

The 22-year-old will be keen to become a regular starter to boost his chances of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Chelsea are likely to keep hold of Conor Gallagher

The Blues are unlikely to entertain the thought of parting ways with Conor Gallagher this summer. The 22-year-old evolved into one of the most promising young talents in English football during his loan spell with Crystal Palace last season. He is seemingly ready to make the step up into one of the country's top clubs.

The Blues also lack adequate cover and competition for French midfielder N'Golo Kante. The 31-year-old's involvement was hampered by recurring injuries last season. Furthermore, the former Leicester City star has just one year left on his contract with the club.

Conor Gallagher's versatility, work rate, and eye for goal make him the ideal long-term replacement for N'Golo Kante. Thomas Tuchel's side will, therefore, be keen to keep hold of the youngster and help him continue his development.

