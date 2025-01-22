Chelsea want £70 million to sell star player this month: Reports

Chelsea have allegedly set an asking price of £70 million on France international Christopher Nkunku, who is believed to be unhappy with his current squad role at the club.

Nkunku, 27, has failed to cement himself as a vital starter at the Blues under head coach Enzo Maresca. He has started just three of his 18 Premier League appearances this season, playing in 390 minutes of action.

Now, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Chelsea are aiming to retain Nkunku in the January transfer window amid recent exit speculations. They would only sell the star for a fee of around £70 million.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and two Premier League clubs have enquired about Nkunku in the recent past. The attacker, on the other hand, is frustrated with his situation at Chelsea and is hoping to move to Bayern.

Nkunku, whose current contract will run out in June 2029, has featured in 28 total matches for the Blues this season. The former RB Leipzig star has scored 13 goals, including just two in the Premier League, this term.

Pundit hits out at 27-year-old Chelsea star

Earlier on Monday (January 20), Chelsea ended their five-game winless streak in the Premier League after defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella, and Noni Madueke each scored one goal, while Matt Doherty netted once for the visitors.

Discussing Robert Sanchez's goalkeeping error before Doherty's goal, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports (h/t Metro):

"Every set-piece is the same now, with people trying to block the goalkeeper. He pushes someone away so he now has the time to deal with it. He should just punch it. He's a Premier League goalkeeper. It's not a foul. There's nothing there. We keep getting signs that Sanchez is a Premier League goalkeeper – but maybe for a team in the bottom half of the table and not a top team."

Former Blues midfielder Emmanuel Petit also pitched in and elaborated:

"I don't know why he didn't punch the ball. He tried to catch it. He should have punched it. He was under pressure. He was so close to his own line so it was a risk [to catch it]. If you want to be secure, to guarantee it, just punch the ball."

Since leaving Brighton & Hove Albion for £25 million in 2023, Sanchez has registered just nine clean sheets in 41 overall appearances for Chelsea.

