Chelsea want to re-sign 23-year-old star on loan next season due to massive €100m asking price - Reports

According to GOAL, Chelsea are looking to re-sign Joao Felix on a second loan deal in the summer transfer window. The Portuguese forward joined the club on loan in January and has since scored two goals in 16 appearances for the Blues.

Atletico Madrid have set a €100 million price tag for a permanent transfer for Felix. Chelsea are unwilling to match Atleti's valuation, but wish to retain the player's services. Hence, they are considering re-signing Felix for a second loan spell in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea might not be the only option for Felix in the summer, whose contract with Atletico will run out in 2026. Apart from the west Londoners, Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in signing Felix.

Felix hasn't started any of Chelsea's last six matches under interim manager Frank Lampard.

Interim Chelsea manager Frank Lampard made an interesting claim about his team

Chelsea's form this season has been far from ideal. The Blues are 12th in the league with 39 points from 33 games. Few would have imagined them to be in the bottom half of the table at this point in the season.

They have lost all six games under caretaker manager Frank Lampard. The legendary midfielder, however, made a defiant claim recently, saying that the fans would stick with the side regardless of their form.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Premier League away clash against Bournemouth, Lampard said (via the Blues' website):

"The fans will stick with the team. I don’t have to tell them much more than that. You could see that with the Chelsea fans at the end of the Arsenal game. From when I first joined, the club has gone from a really big football club to a monster of a football club worldwide, so the fanbase goes much wider than that."

Bournemouth are currently 13th in the league with 39 points from 34 games. A win will give Lampard's side a massive boost as they are keen to secure a strong finish to what has been a dismal campaign.

