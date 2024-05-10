Chelsea want to sell on-loan star with £35m release clause in the summer - Reports

Chelsea reportedly want to offload Ian Maatsen who is gearing up for UEFA Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund. The Dutch left-back is on loan at the Bundesliga giants who have booked their place in the final against Real Madrid.

English journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Dortmund want to sign Maatsen but below his £35 million release clause. The 22-year-old has adapted well to life at Signal Iduna Park.

BvB will try and negotiate a lower fee but can fall back on the release clause if required. He's been a prominent member of Edin Terzic's side since arriving on loan in January.

Expand Tweet

Maatsen has appeared 20 times across competitions, bagging two goals and as many assists. He found game time hard to come by under Mauricio Pochettino but that hasn't been the case in Germany.

The Netherlands U21 international has been sent out on loan on several occasions to boost his development and allow him more first-team opportunities. He's had spells at Burnley, Coventry City, Charlton Athletic and started his career in PSV Eindhoven's youth system.

Maatsen admitted that he planned to stay at Chelsea before his loan switch to Dortmund. He understood Pochettino's stance over his game time:

"My plan was to stay at Chelsea but with the pressure they are under it is sometimes difficult for a manager to let everyone play. I understand that on manager’s point of view. But I want to play football."

Maatsen has two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge but looks likely to leave this summer. Pochettino had counted on Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, and centre-back Levi Colwill as his left-back options.

Ian Maatsen's father took aim at Chelsea's ownership for prioritizing money over the team's growth

Ian Maatsen's father heavily criticised the Blues.

Maatsen's father Edward slammed Chelsea's owners for the club's current rough patch. He suggested the Blues' hierarchy's interests are finances in an interview with Voetbal International:

"Ian is developing well here (in Dortmund) and things are not going well at Chelsea since they changed ownership. A lot at that club also revolves around money, which sometimes seems more important than the club's interests."

Expand Tweet

The Blues have suffered a disappointing season that has seen them fail to qualify for the Champions League. Pochettino's side will finish the campaign trophyless and he's come under increasing pressure.

Their season pales in comparison with Dortmund's who could win Europe's elite club competition at Wembley. Maatsen could have a Champions League winners' medal before heading back to Stamford Bridge this summer to sort his future.