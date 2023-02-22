Chelsea want to sign €120m rated player previously linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target Goncalo Ramos.

As per a report in Correio da Manhã, the Benfica striker with 19 goals this season, is on Chelsea's radar. Ramos has a €120 million release clause, the same as Enzo Fernandez did while he was at Benfica and was activated by the Blues in January.

However, the Portuguese side are not demanding the clause to be activated this summer and are ready to negotiate. They are still demanding a big fee of €100 million, similar to what Liverpool paid to sign Darwin Nunez last summer.

Chelsea are in the market for a striker as they are unable to convert the chances created in every other game. They loaned in Joao Felix for the rest of the season, but the Portuguese has scored just once in the last four matches.

The west London side have scored just 23 goals in 23 Premier League games this season and sit 10th in the table.

Chelsea urged to sign Harry Kane in the summer

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged his former side, Chelsea, to sign Harry Kane over any other striker in the summer. He believes the Tottenham Hotspur striker will be the perfect addition to Graham Potter's side.

Football Daily @footballdaily Harry Kane not training with the rest of the Spurs group this afternoon.



No concern. He trained with the squad this morning but his workload is being managed, after suffering from illness recently. Harry Kane not training with the rest of the Spurs group this afternoon.No concern. He trained with the squad this morning but his workload is being managed, after suffering from illness recently. ❌ Harry Kane not training with the rest of the Spurs group this afternoon.✅ No concern. He trained with the squad this morning but his workload is being managed, after suffering from illness recently. https://t.co/K7GOTbcI3s

He told Casinos En Ligne:

"Chełsea need a striker. Harry Kane might not want to come but Chełsea should try to persuade Harry Kane to join them. He might say no, but at least they would have tried. With Kane, he will guarantee you goals wherever he goes. There is still a chance that it might happen."

He added:

"If Tottenham aren't in the Champions League and even if Chełsea aren't in the Champions League – their chances are slimmer than Spurs of making the top four at this moment in time – but over the years to come, Chełsea has got a bigger chance of winning trophies and being in the Champions League, this is where Spurs have struggled."

The former Blues striker claimed that the Spurs talisman would be a better option than Felix, who is on loan at Chelsea. He continued:

"Kane has [18 months] left on his contract so they won't be in a position to ask for £100 million, it will be less. Joao Felix is also not worth the reported £124 million fee Atletico Madrid are asking for at this moment in time. He might be getting there, I do rate him as a player, but he hasn't played a lot of football, even for Atletico Madrid. That also means that they don't rate him, so they can't ask £124 million for him."

Kane is reportedly also a target for Manchester United this summer. He has scored 267 goals and provided 62 assists in 418 games for Tottenham.

