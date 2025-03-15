  • home icon
Chelsea want to sign another winger after striking deal for Sporting and Portugal talent Geovany Quenda: Reports

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Mar 15, 2025 17:12 GMT
Chelsea want another forward after Geovany Quenda
Chelsea want another forward after Geovany Quenda (Images via Getty)

Chelsea want to add more firepower to their attack after securing the services of Geovany Quenda, according to The Athletic. The Blues have reportedly struck a €51m deal with Sporting CP for the Portuguese forward, who will arrive at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2026.

Quenda is an exciting talent who broke into the senior team at the Jose Alvalade Stadium under former manager Ruben Amorim. With Amorim taking over at Manchester United in November last year, the 17-year-old was expected to follow suit.

The Red Devils were interested in the player as well, but Quenda has reportedly snubbed a move to Old Trafford in favour of Chelsea. The Portuguese wasn't too keen to be reunited with Amorim, as he doesn't want to play as a wing-back.

Quenda supposedly prefers to be further up on the pitch, and has agreed to be a winger in Enzo Maresca's system. Interestingly, the Blues are not resting on their laurels and are already planning to add more firepower to their frontline.

The London giants have blown hot and cold this season and their attack has failed to impress. Jadon Sancho has been a disappointment, and recent reports have suggested that Chelsea could forgo their obligation to buy him permanently.

Meanwhile, Mykhaylo Mudryk's situation remains tense after failing a dope test. Enzo Maresca apparently wants a new right footed winger in his squad.

Will Jadon Sancho leave Chelsea this summer?

Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is expected to stay at Chelsea beyond this summer despite reports of a special clause to break the obligation, as per GIVEMESPORT. The Englishman joined the Blues from Manchester United on a season-long loan last summer.

The London giants apparently have an obligation to sign the player permanently for £25m if they finish 14th or higher in the league table. The higher Enzo Maresca's team finish, the greater the transfer fee.

However, Sancho has failed to impress so far at Stamford Bridge, registering just two goals and six assists from 27 games across competitions. A recent report from The Daily Mail has suggested that Chelsea can end their buy obligation by paying a significant fee to Manchester United.

In such a scenario, the Red Devils would get back all of Sancho's salary that they are covering, and more. The fee is apparently big enough to act as a deterrent, but as things stand, the Blues are not expected to exercise that option.

Edited by Arshit Garg
