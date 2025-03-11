Chelsea will be asked to pay significant penalty if they pull out of deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United: Reports

Chelsea face a significant penalty if they opt not to make Jadon Sancho’s move from Manchester United permanent at the end of the season. The Blues have an agreement with the Red Devils that requires them to pay between £22 million and £25 million to join Sancho if they were to end the Premier League season in 14th or higher.

As it stands, Enzo Maresca’s team is in fourth place, far ahead of the bar that would prompt Jadon Sancho's permanent transfer. However, it has come to light that the Blues can still back out of the deal. According to Confidential (via The Daily Mail), it would come with a significant penalty, as backing out would trigger a steep fee for the Blues.

This looks bound to happen, though, as Sancho’s contract situation is another complication. He has yet to agree on personal terms with Chelsea, despite the norm for clubs and players to agree on a contract when agreeing on a loan with an obligation to buy. However, discussions are not resolved in this case, raising uncertainties around the English winger's future.

If Chelsea do not want to go through with the transfer, they can either sell Sancho after buying him, or send him back to Manchester United and pay the fine.

Chelsea prepare £79m bid for Manchester United midfielder: Reports

Chelsea have an audacious £79 million bid in the works to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. The 19-year-old, who has developed into one of United’s best young players, finds himself with an uncertain future at Old Trafford after contract negotiations have stalled.

Mainoo wants a substantial pay rise. While he currently earns in the region of £20,000 a week, his salary needs to reflect his importance to the first-team setup. However, United are said to be skeptical that they will be able to meet his demands.

The club are under pressure to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, leaving them to consider ways to cut costs, including the sale of players. Tensions have reportedly emerged between Mainoo’s representatives and United’s leadership over the contract situation.

Chelsea are reportedly determined to land Mainoo as they consider him a strong long-term investment, according to Fichajes.net (via The People's Person). As his deal runs out in a little over two years, Manchester United could now have to consider offers rather than run the risk of him leaving for cheaper in the future.

