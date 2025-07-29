Chelsea will look to sign Manchester United star after sealing deal for Xavi Simons: Reports

Chelsea are expected to push for Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho after completing the potential deal to sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig this summer. This is despite recent speculations that the Blues might cool their interest in the left-winger if they complete Simons' deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via DAZN Football), the 2025 Club World Cup champions are expected to make a move for Garnacho once Simons' deal is finalized. Ever since the summer transfer window began, the 21-year-old’s future at Old Trafford has remained in doubt.

The left-winger was likewise one of the players who were instructed to train separately from the rest of the Red Devils squad. Subsequently, he was not named in Ruben Amorim's pre-season squad, possibly indicating that he's expected to leave.

As per ESPN, Manchester United has lowered Garnacho's transfer valuation from £70 million to £40 million. This also arguably signifies that they are eager to offload him before the summer transfer deadline.

If he joins Enzo Maresca's side, his blistered pace and attacking intuition could improve the attack. In 144 appearances as a first-team player for Manchester United, he has contributed 26 goals and 22 assists.

Manchester United have ruled out the possibility of signing Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea: Reports

Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

According to The Athletic (via The Chelsea Chronicle), Manchester United have ruled out the possibility of signing Nicolas Jackson. The report added that the Red Devils' withdrawal was due to the demands of the London side for the player.

Earlier, Sky Sports had claimed that Jackson was valued between £80 million to £100 million by his current club. A fee which United are reportedly unwilling to splash as they continue to search for Ruben Amorim's ideal number nine.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson is one of Maresca's players who could witness a reduction in their playing minutes due to the signing of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro. Hence, the Blues reportedly want to offload the 24-year-old before the summer transfer deadline.

Amid the transfer speculations, the Senegalese international has delivered 30 goals and 12 assists since joining Chelsea in June 2023.

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More