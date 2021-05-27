Chelsea will not prioritize the return of former star - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly been alerted about the availability of Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard this summer, but will not prioritize a move for their former star.

According to the Sunday World, Eden Hazard is desperate to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and is reportedly keen on a return to Chelsea. The Blues were thought to be open to the Belgian's return to the club, but currently do not consider a move for the 30-year-old to be of top priority.

Chelsea will instead focus their efforts on signing a top-quality striker when the transfer window opens. The Blues have been linked with a move for Romelu Lukaku, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in recent weeks.

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid in 2019 after seven years with Chelsea, during which he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, and two Europa Leagues. He won the Chelsea Player of the Year award four times, and was widely considered to be one of the best players in the world prior to his move to Spain.

Hazard has, however, been unable to live up to the expectations during his time with Real Madrid. A spate of injuries and a lack of confidence have seen the Belgian become a shadow of the player he once was at Chelsea.

Hazard has made just 43 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions in two seasons with the club, and has managed to find the back of the net just five times. Real Madrid are reportedly looking to cut their losses this summer by transfer listing the 30-year-old.

Los Blancos are likely to demand a fee in the region of €50 million for Hazard, which could prove to be an obstacle for Chelsea as they are looking to spend big on a striker this summer.

🚨 Eden Hazard wants to leave Real Madrid - his wish is to return to Chelsea this summer. [@EduAguirre7]



Potentially huge news. pic.twitter.com/zMsrSJJltL — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) May 24, 2021

Chelsea currently have a wealth of options in midfield and do not need Eden Hazard

Chelsea v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two

Chelsea currently possess a number of top-quality players in midfield and forward positions. The likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Mason Mount have all improved under the management of Thomas Tuchel and seem to have earned the faith of their manager.

Eden Hazard told me in 2019 that he would love to come back to Chelsea once he was finished with Real Madrid, rumours in the last hour are saying exactly that. He loves Chelsea!!! I guess it depends on Thomas Tuchel. pic.twitter.com/e15f0N4qhx — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) May 24, 2021

Chelsea will need to spend in excess of £100 million to sign either Lukaku, Haaland or Kane this summer. The Blues will therefore, not prioritize the signing of Eden Hazard this summer.