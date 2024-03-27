Chelsea willing to make €85 million offer in attempt to sign Manchester United target: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong in the summer.

De Jong has been linked with a move away from the Spanish giants in recent transfer windows due to the club's financial issues. The Dutch midfielder received one of the highest wages in La Liga and could also fetch a big transfer fee if sold. Hence, Barcelona could consider selling him.

Manchester United were heavily linked with signing De Jong in the summer of 2022 but a deal didn't go through. As per El Nacional, Chelsea have now joined the race to sign the Dutchman and are even willing to pay €85 million to sign him.

De Jong has been an important player for Barca since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2019. He has made 210 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 17 goals and providing 21 assists. Hence, he was earlier considered unsellable.

However, he recently suffered an ankle injury and has been out of action. Barcelona have done well in his absence, with the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Andreas Christensen stepping up. Club president Joan Laporta can then consider selling De Jong for financial reasons.

Manchester United haven't given up on the chase yet and if the talks progress, they could look to outbid Chelsea.

Real Madrid pursuing Chelsea and Manchester United target: Reports

As per Caught Offside, Real Madrid have joined the race to sign LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Having come through Lille's academy, Yoro has become a key player for their senior side. The 18-year-old centre-back has made 51 appearances for the French club, also contributing three goals and an assist. He has helped them keep 14 clean sheets in Ligue 1 this season in 25 appearances, as they sit fourth in the table.

Yoro's performances have seen the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United showing interest in signing him. Spanish giants Real Madrid have now also joined the race to sign the youngster. With David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez over 30 years old now, Los Blancos are looking to add youth to their defense.

As per the aforementioned report, Lille valued Yoro at around €100 million in January. However, with his contract expiring in 2025, he could be available for around €60 million in the summer.