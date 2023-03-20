Chelsea willing to pay more than €100m to sign Real Madrid superstar in the summer - Reports

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is gearing up to make a bold move in the transfer market as he sets his sights on Real Madrid to secure 24-year-old Uruguayan sensation Federico Valverde. Money is no object for Boehly, who has reportedly prepared a blank check for the star midfielder and is willing to offer over 100 million euros to land his man.

According to El Nacional, this is Boehly's next move, which comes on the back of a spending spree that has seen Chelsea splash out a whopping 600 million euros on new recruits. But for the ambitious West London club, there is no such thing as too much talent, as they look to bolster their squad even further, following moves for players like Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez.

Despite their impressive array of signings, the Blues' owner is still not satisfied with the team's competitive level, particularly in certain areas of the pitch. The midfield, in particular, has been identified as a key area where improvement is needed. This is due to the injury struggles of N'Golo Kante and the lack of faith shown in players like Carney Chukwuemeka and others by manager Graham Potter.

For Boehly, the list of transfer targets is set in stone, and at the top of his list is Valverde, a player who has also caught the eye of Manchester United and Liverpool. The Reds even made an attempt to sign the midfielder after the Champions League final, but were rebuffed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Valverde is considered a fundamental player in Carlo Ancelotti's schemes at Real Madrid and is seen as a cornerstone of the club's long-term plans. According to El Nacional, he is also not looking to leave La Liga, as he and his wife have repeatedly expressed their contentment with life in the Spanish capital.

Chelsea are also interested in Real Madrid fringe player

According to The Sunday Mirror, Chelsea and Newcastle United are closely monitoring Brahim Diaz's situation.

The fringe player may not have a future at Real Madrid, having been sent out on loan to AC Milan. Although he has displayed moments of brilliance, it remains unclear if he has a role to play at Real Madrid, even if he were to return. Adding to the uncertainty is the interest from the Premier League giants.

Whether these links to Chelsea and Newcastle United will translate into substantial offers remains to be seen. There are also rumors that AC Milan would like to retain Diaz's services.

