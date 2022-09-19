Chelsea willing to pay €15 million to sign breakthrough Barcelona star: Reports

Chelsea are interested in making an offer of €15 million for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde in the summer of 2023, according to Fichajes.net.

The Blues terminated Marcos Alonso's contract earlier this summer, and the Spain international joined Barcelona. The deal saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move to Stamford Bridge.

Along with Balde, Alonso is above Jordi Alba in the pecking order to start at left-back in manager Xavi Hernandez's starting XI.

Barca and the Blues were two of the most active teams in the recently-concluded transfer window. The former beat the latter to sign Raphinha from Leeds United and Joules Kounde from Sevilla.

The Catalan giants sold former Arsenal striker Aubameyang to the west London-based giants on deadline day. It seems that Chelsea aren't done with doing business with Barcelona just yet.

They are reportedly not confident with Ben Chilwell's ability to compete with new signing Marc Cucurella for a spot down the left flank in defense. Hence, they are considering a bid for Balde, who they think is one of the latest jewels to come out of La Masia.

The 18-year-old full-back, despite his age, has displaced Alba from the left-back spot this season. He has provided three assists in five games this season, including two against Elche in his team's 3-0 La Liga win on Saturday (September 17).

He played the full 90 minutes against Los Franjiverdes as both Alonso and Alba remained unused on the bench. He is clearly appreciated by Xavi but his contract expires in the summer of 2024.

Jules Kounde reveals why he chose Barcelona over Chelsea

Jules Kounde has admitted that he had conversations with both Xavi and former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel this summer. However, he was left more impressed by the Spaniard's speech, which ultimately swayed him to join Barcelona.

Kounde said in an interview (h/t Metro):

"I was interested in being part of this new wave, in search of titles, and to put Barça back where it has always been, among the best clubs. Then there was the conversation with the coach.We talked about football, mainly. I felt a real confidence from him, that he had a real knowledge of myself, my game and my qualities.’

Tuchel was relieved of his duties as Chelsea manager on September 7 and was replaced by Graham Potter within 24 hours of his sacking. Kounde continued:

"‘I spoke with Tuchel and I also felt that he wanted me to come but I simply preferred Xavi’s speech."

Kounde joined the Catalan giants last month in a deal that cost £55 million. So far, he has registered three assists for Barcelona in five games across all competitions.

