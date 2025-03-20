Chelsea willing to sell star signed last summer amid interest from PL rivals: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly keen on offloading Portuguese forward Joao Felix this summer amid interest from Premier League rivals Aston Villa. Felix joined the Blues for a reported €52 million from Atletico Madrid on a seven-year deal in the summer of 2024.

Joao Felix struggled for game time under coach Enzo Maresca, making only three starts in 20 appearances across competitions. The forward then moved to AC Milan on loan in January 2025 for the rest of the season. This is not Joao Felix's first stint at Chelsea, as he was a loan player for the Blues for the latter half of the 2022-23 season. Overall, he has recorded 11 goals and two assists in 40 outings for the Blues across competitions.

According to TEAMTalk, Chelsea are reportedly keen on selling Joao Felix permanently this summer. The Blues believe that his sale could help them maintain financial guidelines and also enable them to sign a new striker. The report indicates that Aston Villa are interested in securing his services in the upcoming transfer window.

However, the deal will come with its complexities as the Portuguese forward's wages could be an issue for the club. Further, they also have to consider the future of Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Marco Asensio.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are also not keen on signing Joao Felix on a permanent deal. The Chelsea loanee has failed to impress for the Serie A side, recording a goal and an assist in 10 appearances across competitions. The Blues are also well covered in his position, making his future at the club pretty doubtful.

As things stand, Chelsea will try to sell Joao Felix this summer although potential destinations for the forward remain unclear.

Chelsea are open to selling midfielder Enzo Fernandez amid Real Madrid interest: Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Chelsea are reportedly open to hearing offers for Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez with Real Madrid being among the interested sides. Los Blancos are in dire need of reinforcements in their midfield since the departure of Toni Kroos last summer.

Meanwhile, the west London club signed Enzo Fernandez for a reported €121 million transfer fee from Benfica for a deal valid until June 2032. The Argentine has been a regular starter for Enzo Maresca this season, recording five goals and nine assists in 35 outings across competitions. However, the aforementioned report suggest that the Blues would be open to selling him if a lucrative deal comes their way.

Although Fernandez is considered a part of their long-term project, the Blues will let go of the player if Real Madrid pay big money for the midfielder. Los Blancos, meanwhile, have been linked to several world-class midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window. However, the option of Enzo Fernandez is slowly gaining momentum at the Bernabeu and a deal could be worked out if they can churn out a lucrative offer.

