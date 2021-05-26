Chelsea winger attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund - Reports

Borussia Dortmund could move to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer as they look to replace Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has been linked with an exit this summer, as Manchester United continue to be linked with the England international.

Borussia Dortmund have dropped their valuation of Sancho, and that could invite a bid after the transfer window opens.

In order to replace Sancho, Dortmund could sign his compatriot Hudson-Odoi, who was previously linked with their rivals Bayern Munich.

Eurosport | Dean Jones: “Dortmund make Hudson-Odoi no1 target to replace Jadon Sancho” #cfc pic.twitter.com/bmmlkJKxeo — The Blues (@TheBlues___) May 25, 2021

Hudson-Odoi was given a lucrative contract worth £120k-a-week in 2020 by Chelsea to reject Bayern Munich’s advances, but he hasn’t made the progress he would have liked to since.

Chelsea open to selling Hudson-Odoi

Although Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has handed Hudson-Odoi a few opportunities, the 20-year old might have to move elsewhere for regular playing time.

Borussia Dortmund could perhaps be the ideal destination as the German side invest in young players, and Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi could potentially become the next Jadon Sancho at the club.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has already revealed that the club will not stand in Sancho’s way this summer should they receive a good bid for him.

"If an extraordinary offer comes in for him, we will discuss it with the player and his agent, as always. Nonetheless, I am very sure that the transfer market will only run to a very limited extent this summer.

"Especially at the really big clubs you can see what kind of wounds coronavirus has inflicted, and they are not small ones that heal within two weeks,” Watzke said.

The former Manchester City man could be sold for around £75 million this summer with Manchester United set to strengthen their team to push for the title next season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi could face transfer axe this summer with Borussia Dortmund keen on England winger https://t.co/6jBVt8yFjV — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 26, 2021

Hudson-Odoi is still behind Sancho in terms of his development, but regular game time at a club like Dortmund could fast-track his progress.

Chelsea, though, are willing to let Hudson-Odoi leave on loan as well if a majority of his wages are covered by the club he joins.

The Blues will look to sign a proven goal-scorer this summer, but may have to get rid of some of their attackers first.

A straight player-plus-cash swap involving Sancho and Hudson-Odoi could also be a good option for Chelsea, as they too have been linked with a move for the former.