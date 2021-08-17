Chelsea winger's loan move delayed after he tested positive for COVID-19 - Reports

Chelsea winger Kenedy's loan move to Brazilian champions Flamengo has been delayed after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. He has isolated himself before heading to Brazil to complete the move, according to Brazilian publication O Dia (via SB Nation).

Kenedy has been a Chelsea player since 2015 but has only made 27 first-team appearances for the Blues. During his time at Chelsea, the winger has made four loan moves which include going to Watford, Newcastle United, Getafe and Granada. A Flamengo stint will be his fifth loan move away from Stamford Bridge.

However, it has now been delayed due to Kenedy's positive test. But since he is currently experiencing mild symptoms, he should be alright by next week provided he gets a negative test.

Chelsea are now close to selling Kenedy after the Brazilian spent six unimpressive seasons at the club. Flamengo have the option to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent basis at the end of the loan spell.

Kenedy is not the only Chelsea player to have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that even Ruben Loftus-Cheek has tested positive and is currently isolating. Tuchel recently said:

"Ruben has, unfortunately, had a positive test on Thursday. He is in isolation and following the protocol and that’s why he isn’t in the team.”

Chelsea looking to offload a host of fringe players

Chelsea are looking to sell a host of fringe players as part of their mass clearout this summer.

The Blues have already sold the likes of Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi and Tammy Abraham this summer, which has earned the club more than £80 million in transfer revenue.

Chelsea are also close to selling or loaning out the likes of Michy Batshuayi, Matt Miazga, Ike Ugbo and the aforementioned Kenedy to free up space in their squad as well as in their wage budget. According to the Daily Mail, the Blues are also planning to offload Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley and Davide Zappacosta before the transfer window shuts in under two weeks' time.

Despite a mass exit, Chelsea have so far made only one first-team signing, which was Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club record £97.5 million. The Blues are also chasing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

