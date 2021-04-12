Chelsea winning race to sign Barcelona and PSG target - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly winning the race to sign Sergio Aguero this summer. The Manchester City star is a target for Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain as well.

As per a report in TycSports, the Blues are in talks with Sergio Aguero and the move is very likely to go ahead. Manchester City have already announced the Argentine's departure when his contract ends this summer.

Chelsea are keen on signing a striker this summer and have identified Sergio Aguero as the perfect fit. Thomas Tuchel's side have Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham right now, but the latter two strikers could reportedly leave in the summer.

Apart from Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain were also interested in signing Sergio Aguero. However, the Argentine is keen on remaining in the Premier League, which has helped the London side take the driver's seat.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed they will not stand in Sergio Aguero's way if he wants to make a move to the Premier League rivals. The Manchester City manager told the media:

"The best for him, we wish, all of us. Find the best for Sergio for the last years in his career, for sure. We'll be delighted with the decision he takes, the best for him and his family and his career. My preference is his preference. His preference is my preference. The best for him is the best for us."

What happens to Timo Werner if Sergio Aguero joins Chelsea?

Chelsea are looking for competition to get Timo Werner back to his best and Sergio Aguero fits the bill. The Argentine is a short-term solution to issues at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues are eyeing Erling Haaland as well.

Speaking about Timo Werner and his form, Thomas Tuchel, after the Crystal Palace win, said:

"It's to do with form and work-rate. With Timo, we are close to overusing him and there's no point in doing that. Christian is in good form so I want to have the competition for the position. We haven't made many changes in formation or individual positions but we hope Christian can show up and challenge in an offensive formation."

Chelsea face FC Porto this week in the 2nd leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. The Blues have a 2-0 lead right now after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell scored in the first leg last week.