Chelsea yet to offer defensive star a new contract - Reports

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is attracting interest from several clubs in Europe as the Blues are yet to offer him a contract extension.

Rudiger had a roller-coaster 2020-21 season at Stamford Bridge. Having been frozen out of the first-team picture by former manager Frank Lampard, the German played a key role under Thomas Tuchel as the Blues lifted the UEFA Champions League.

Despite his impressive performances for Chelsea in the second half of last season, Rudiger is yet to be offered a contract extension. The Mirror claims that an offer could come after the Euros this summer.

Considering Rudiger has just a year left on his current contract, Tottenham Hotspur are among several other clubs that are looking to take advantage of the situation and offer him a contract before Chelsea this summer.

Thomas Tuchel wants Antonio Rudiger to stay at Chelsea

Tuchel reinstated Rudiger soon after taking over in January earlier this year. The German manager said last month that the defender’s performances warranted a new deal.

"Nothing is better than what he is doing for a new contract," Tuchel said a week ago.

"If he wants to have a new contract he has our full support to stay at the club. He is speaking with his performances. He has been amazing since day one,” he added.

After making just two appearances in the first half of the Premier League season, Rudiger was a regular under Tuchel and finished the season with 19 appearances in total.

The centre-back himself admitted he was pleased to hear about Tuchel’s assessment but will make a decision after the Euros.

“You always make your decisions to some extent dependent on the coaching staff, but in the long term you can never rely on them anyway. After the European Championships, we can talk,” Rudiger said.

At 28, Rudiger is at the peak of his powers, and Chelsea will want to keep a player of his caliber.

The Blues currently have some young defenders and a couple of aging ones, so they can ill-afford to let Rudiger go. He was part of the Chelsea spine that led the club to two cup finals and won one last season.

