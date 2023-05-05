Christophe Galtier not in favor of PSG's decision to suspend Lionel Messi, feels sanction is disproportionate: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier is reportedly not in favor of Lionel Messi's suspension. He wants to have the Argentine in the squad for the final few matches as they fight for the Ligue 1 title.

As per a report by journalist Abdellah Boulma, Galtier was not consulted and he was not in favor of Messi's two-week suspension. He wanted the forward available for selection for the upcoming games as they are yet to seal the league title.

The PSG manager confirmed that the decision was taken by the management and told the media (via GFFN):

"I was informed by the management at the start of the week of the decision to suspend Leo. I have taken the responsibility not to comment on it."

When quizzed about the possibility of Messi playing again for PSG, he added:

"We'll see when Leo [Lionel Messi] comes back. Obviously there will be discussions with the entire club, but also with Leo who is the most important person in the situation."

Lionel Messi was suspended by PSG after an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. He is set to miss matches against Troyes and Ajaccio.

Lionel Messi and PSG players do not respect Christophe Galtier, claims Rothen

Christophe Galtier has not earned the respect of his PSG players, according to former footballer Jerome Rothen. He believes that the players feel they are above their coach and do not need to follow his commands on the pitch.

Speaking on RMC Sports last month, Rothen said:

"I'm not sure he's earned the respect of all the players in the locker room. Some of them do, but others feel they are above him. It shows in the way they move on the field."

The former PSG player also attacked Neymar and claimed that the Brazilian has betrayed Galtier. He added:

"Galtier? Neymar betrayed him as he betrays everyone. There is the famous sentence: 'You, you believe in me, I will give you everything this year. We're going to win it all.' He was put under pressure, this is the first time that Nèymar has been yelled at to this extent by a PSG leader. And Campos really got in his face. And he replied. It had never been done, it was never shaken."

Reports suggest Galtier will be sacked by PSG at the end of the season and they have already begun talks with AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho.

Poll : 0 votes