Christophe Galtier handed another blow as PSG defender is out injured - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Nuno Mendes could reportedly be set for a spell on the sidelines.

According to French publication L'Equipe (via Actu Foot on Twitter), Mendes has sustained an injury to his right knee. The Portuguese picked up the knock during the Parisians' Ligue 1 fixture against LOSC Lille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, February 19.

He started the match at his preferred left-back position but had to be withdrawn after just 31 minutes, with Juan Bernat taking his place. Mendes' injury was followed by Neymar Jr. picking up an ankle problem, needing to be replaced in the 51st minute by Hugo Ekitike.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier now has serious problems to deal with ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Prior to the injuries sustained by Neymar and Mendes, the Parisians were already without Achraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele and Renato Sanches, who are all currently injured.

Actu Foot's aforementioned report added that Mendes could now miss the club's next league match against second-placed Olympique Marseille on February 26. Galtier's team will certainly miss the Portuguese, who has been their first-choice left-back for much of the season.

Mendes, 20, has made 23 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season, recording two goals and five assists. He has been one of their more consistent performers since signing permanently from Sporting CP last summer.

The Parisians will be hoping the left-back isn't out for too long, with no update currently available on the extent of his injury.

PSG outlast Lille in thrilling contest after injuries to Neymar Jr. and Nuno Mendes

Despite the injuries to Neymar Jr. and Nuno Mendes, PSG emerged 4-3 victors in a blockbuster Ligue 1 clash against LOSC Lille on Sunday.

The hosts seemed to be cruising in the first half at the Parc des Princes after Kylian Mbappe put them ahead from Neymar's assist in the 11th minute. The Brazilian doubled their lead six minutes later, but Lille responded through Bafode Diakite in the 31st minute.

Injuries to Mendes and Neymar seemed to further hurt the hosts' rhythm. They allowed Lille back into the game as Jonathan David scored from the spot in the 58th minute to claw his team level. Jonathan Bamba then scored 11 minutes later to give the 2020-21 Ligue 1 winners the lead.

However, PSG pulled Lille back in the 87th minute as Mbappe found the back of the net again. In the fourth minute of injury-time, Lionel Messi stepped up to score a superb free-kick to give the Parisians a much-needed win.

The victory means Christophe Galtier's team remain five points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille at the top of Ligue 1 after 24 matches. Next week's Classique between the two teams could prove to be a defining moment in the title race.

