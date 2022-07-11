Christophe Galtier identifies new plan to accommodate Neymar with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at PSG: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Christophe Galtier has reportedly chalked out plans to accommodate out-of-favor star Neymar with forwards Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe next season.

Neymar, who has three years left on his current deal, has been linked with a move away from Paris this summer (via ESPN). With injuries plaguing him season-after-season, his importance at the club has diminished over time. Earlier, AS reported that PSG are willing to sell the 30-year-old for a cut-price fee of €90 million.

But according to Le Parisien (via Culture PSG), Galtier has identified 3-5-2 as the go-to formation for the upcoming campaign. Neymar is expected to be deployed "in support of the attacking duo Mbappe-Messi next season," shouldering the burden of creativity in the final third.

Football Daily @footballdaily Neymar Jr.

Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappé



Christophe Galtier has insisted that he can handle the big personalities at PSG. Neymar Jr.Lionel MessiKylian MbappéChristophe Galtier has insisted that he can handle the big personalities at PSG. 🇧🇷 Neymar Jr. 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé Christophe Galtier has insisted that he can handle the big personalities at PSG. https://t.co/nwsYAW37FI

The report further stated that a playmaker role for the attacker will also appease Brazil head coach Tite. The tactician recently declared that Neymar is at his best when he is at the center of any attacking unit. He, as quoted by GOAL, said:

"If a coach plays him on the wing, I will call him a donkey. It considerably restricts the creative capacity of a player with these qualities."

Earlier, Galtier expressed his views on the player during his unveiling as the new PSG boss. He, as quoted by L'Equipe, said at a press conference:

"What coach wouldn't like to have him in his squad? He is a world class player. Yes, it takes balance, but I have a very clear idea of how I want to use him. I hope that he will stay with us."

The Brazilian, who started his pre-season training with the Parisians last week, registered 13 goals and eight assists in 28 appearances across all competitions during the 2021-22 season.

Since arriving at the Parc des Princes, he has won four Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France titles, two Coupe de la Ligue titles, and two Trophee des Champions trophies.

Lionel Messi wants Neymar to stay at PSG

According to Le10Sport, Lionel Messi is keen to continue playing alongside his friend and fellow forward Neymar at PSG. The pair won two La Ligas, three Copa del Reys and one UEFA Champions League together at Barcelona.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @mundodeportivo There is an internal conflict at PSG. Mbappé would prefer if Neymar left the club due to his indiscipline, while Messi wants his friend to stay. There is an internal conflict at PSG. Mbappé would prefer if Neymar left the club due to his indiscipline, while Messi wants his friend to stay.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/NDuF5uk6Lr

Messi reportedly wants to extend their reunion in Paris, but it's unknown whether his opinion will tilt the scales.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far