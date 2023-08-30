"Close to joining Manchester United" - Fabrizio Romano makes massive claim as Chelsea star Marc Cucurella closes in on Red Devils switch

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Marc Cucurella is close to joining Manchester United from Chelsea. The left-back is reportedly moving on loan for the season for a fee less than £7 million.

Romano was on his YouTube channel when he claimed that the deal between the two clubs was close. He added that the personal terms were already in place and the transfer should be sealed soon.

Cucurella has fallen down the peaking order at Chelsea with Levi Colwill starting as the left-back as Mauricio Pochettino is using Ben Chiwell at left wing due to injury to Christopher Nkunku and the lack of match fitness for Mykhailo Mudryk.

Friday is the deadline for all transfers and Manchester United are desperate to get a left-back in. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are out injured, leaving Erik ten Hag with no senior players in the position.

The Dutchman used Diogo Dalot as the left-back against Nottingham Forest and the match did not get off to the best of starts. The Red Devils were down 2-0 inside four minutes, but managed to make a comeback and win 3-2.

Manchester United target admits he had a difficult season at Chelsea

Chelsea signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, but he could not get to the best of starts. The Spaniard hinted that he was going through personal problems during the last season.

Speaking to London Evening Standard, the Manchester United target said:

“Yes, for sure I want to stay at Chelsea. I am very happy here. It wasn’t an easy season and it was difficult for all the players, we needed time to adapt. You arrive at a big club, you need time to adapt, the results don’t arrive, you feel more pressure and, of course, we are footballer players but we are normal people as well.

"We have problems in our personal lives and people need to understand this as well. This is part of life and these things can improve in the future. I am very happy, I have a lot of energy and I am happy to stay here and do my best for this team and club.”

Cucurella was linked with Newcastle United earlier this summer, but they signed Lewis Hall from Chelsea instead.