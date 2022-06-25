Club confident of signing Chelsea forward as he hands in transfer request in attempt to seal Stamford Bridge exit: Reports

Serie A champions AC Milan are reportedly confident of signing Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech after the Moroccan handed in a transfer request. Daily Mail reports that he may be in line for a move to AC Milan.

Ziyech, 29, has encountered a difficult time at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Ajax in 2020 for £36 million. The Moroccan hasn't hit the heights that preceded him in the Eredivisie.

He spent large portions of last season on the bench whilst starting 13 of 44 appearances, scoring eight goals and contributing four assists.

Milan have reportedly held talks with Chelsea as they look to add to their Serie A title-winning squad this summer.

Ziyech has been a long-term target for Stefano Poli, with the Rossoneri having tracked the 29-year-old in the past. But the Italian side are now confident of getting their man this summer with Ziyech having three years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

A loan deal with an option to buy has been touted rather than a permanent move. The west Londoners are keen to make back the £33 million they paid back in 2019.

Ziyech has quickly fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge with the likes of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz being preferred in the attacking midfield role.

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech to follow Romelu Lukaku to Serie A

Ziyech could follow Lukaku to Italy

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has ended his torrid second spell at Stamford Bridge by rejoining Inter Milan on loan. The Belgian has had a problematic season for the Blues, both in front of goal and behind-the-scenes.

Issues have ensued ever since the 29-year-old's decision to be interviewed by Sky Italia where he stated his desire to one day return to Inter. Following that, the former Manchester United striker has never bounced back, finishing the campaign with just 15 goals in all competitions.

BBC Sport reports that he returns to the San Siro in a loan deal worth around €8 million (£6.9 million) and could line up against his former Blues teammate Hakim Ziyech.

That is if the Moroccan does indeed join Inter's fierce rivals AC Milan with the Derby della Madonnina having another layer added to it.

Ziyech has encountered similar problems to that of Lukaku, with regard to not living up to expectations in west London. Unlike the Belgian, however, the former Ajax star hasn't caused any problems behind closed doors at Chelsea.

