Club owned by Barcelona legend Gerard Pique willing to spend €25 million to sign Manchester United midfielder: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is the subject of an offer from FC Andorra, who are owned by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, according to French daily L'Equipe.

Mejbri joined Manchester United's youth setup from AS Monaco's academy for a deal worth up to €10 million in 2019. He went on to make his senior debut for the English giants in May last year.

The 21-year-old made his first start for the Red Devils under Ralf Rangnick last season. He will now be looking to secure regular playing time in an attempt to continue his development as a player.

Mejbri has thus been tipped to leave Old Trafford on loan during the ongoing transfer window. Championship clubs Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion have been credited with an interest in signing him.

However, Andorra are pushing hard to acquire his services, according to the aforementioned source. They have even approached Manchester United with a formal offer for the midfielder.

The LaLiga 2 club have offered to take Mejbri on loan with an option to make the move permanent for €25 million, as per the report. They will be obligated to buy him if they earn promotion to the top-flight this season.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug NEW:



FC Andorra are looking to take Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri on a loan deal before the transfer window closes. #MUFC NEW:FC Andorra are looking to take Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri on a loan deal before the transfer window closes. @lequipe 🚨🇹🇳 NEW: FC Andorra are looking to take Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri on a loan deal before the transfer window closes. @lequipe #MUFC 🔴

Kosmos Holding Group, a venture of Barcelona defender Pique, acquired Andorra in December 2018. Els Tricolors has since moved from the fifth division of Spanish football to the second-tier.

Andorra are now playing their first season in the Segunda division and are keen to strengthen their squad. It appears they have set their eyes on continuing their progress by earning promotion to La Liga this term.

The club owned by Pique have thus identified Manchester United's Mejbri as a potential recruit. However, the Red Devils would prefer to loan him out to a Championship club this summer if the report is to be believed.

Barcelona great Pique previously played for Manchester United

Pique joined Manchester United from Barcelona's youth ranks at the age of 17 in 2004. The central defender kick started his career as a senior player under Sir Alex Ferguson in England.

The Spain international went on to make 23 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils. He also spent one season on loan at Real Zaragoza during his time at Old Trafford.

Pique helped Ferguson's side win both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League in his final season at the club. He returned to Barcelona for €5 million in the summer of 2008.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer