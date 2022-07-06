Contacts between Cristiano Ronaldo's entourage and Bayern Munich have been maintained since June 23 - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to join Bayern Munich this summer. As per recent reports, the player's agent has been in talks with the Bundesliga giants since the end of last month.

Spanish publication AS have claimed that the German side have been in talks to figure out a way to bring Ronaldo to the Allianz Arena. The report adds that the forward is seen as the ideal replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ronaldo



Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision.Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision. 🚨🇵🇹 #RonaldoCristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. https://t.co/VRji13zrz0

The Polish striker is determined to leave Bayern this summer and has set his sights on a move to Barcelona. The Catalan side are willing to sign him, but have not yet managed to agree a deal with the Bundesliga side.

Bayern had a chance to sign Ronaldo back in 2018, when the Portuguese star decided to leave Real Madrid. However, they opted to keep hold of Lewandowski instead and did not get into the race to sign the current Manchester United star.

Cristiano went on to join Juventus before moving to Manchester United last summer. He is not willing to stay at Old Trafford and has been linked with Chelsea as well.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Chelsea have been told Cristiano Ronaldo could be willing to join them this summer, but the club are yet to decide whether to make a formal offer, sources have told ESPN. Chelsea have been told Cristiano Ronaldo could be willing to join them this summer, but the club are yet to decide whether to make a formal offer, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/YlmzDrskah

Bayern Munich legend wants Cristiano Ronaldo signed

Lothar Matthaus spoke about the possibility of signing Ronaldo at Bayern Munich and claimed it would be 'sexy'. He added that the forward would be best replacement for Lewandowski and told Sky Germany:

"Ronaldo to Bayern would be sexy! At least you should think through the options and play through them once. If you at Munich are of the opinion that Cristiano Ronaldo is still physically able to really help for a year or two and that you can invest the transfer fee generated for Lewandowski more or less one-to-one in the Portuguese megastar, I would think about it."

Continuing to talk about the move, he added:

"On the offensive, Bayern could score an incredible number of goals with Mane, Muller, Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman. Here, too, the pressure of competition and performance would be extremely high for everyone and nobody could rest. Maybe Gnabry will leave the club, and then financially everything would be reasonable."

Cristiano Ronaldo finished last season as Manchester United's top scorer, but wants to play in the Champions League – something the Red Devils failed to qualify for. The Portuguese forward netted 24 times in 38 games across competitions last season.

He has one more year left on his current Old Trafford contract, with an option to extend it by another 12 months from the club's end. It remains to be seen if United are prepared to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far