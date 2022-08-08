“Could be done this week” - Fabrizio Romano says Bundesliga club are ‘closing on’ deal to sign Manchester United target

Manchester United target Benjamin Šeško is reportedly close to signing for RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga side are set to reach an agreement with RB Salzburg for a move to take place next summer.

As per an exclusive from Fabrizio Romano, Šeško will remain at Salzburg this season as the Austrian club are planning to reject all proposals.

Excl: RB Leipzig are closing on deal to sign Benjamin Šeško for summer 2023! RB Salzburg have rejected the proposal for this summer, Šeško is happy to stay for one more year. Leipzig are now closing on deal for Šeško to join in 2023, could be done this week.

The Italian journalist has claimed that the deal could be done this week. He added that this would be the Bundesliga side's latest signing after Timo Werner completes his switch from Chelsea.

Manchester United were linked with the forward as they continue their hunt for a striker, with Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club still in the balance. The forward was keen on leaving Old Trafford but could not find a club that was ready to sign him this summer.

Of course, Benjamin Šeško will follow Timo Werner in RB Leipzig project once deal will be finalised for next summer… and Werner deal is sealed for this summer. Werner will undergo medical tests with Leipzig tomorrow, Šeško deal for 2023 will be done this week.

Chelsea were also linked with a move for Šeško this summer. Thomas Tuchel has been looking to add a striker to his squad after Romalu Lukaku was loaned back to Inter Milan.

Should the transfer take place, Šeško will become the latest player to move to Leipzig from Salzburg.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Naby Keita, Dayot Upamecano, Amadou Haidara, Konrad Laimer, and Peter Gulacsi are some of the important signings made by the Bundesliga side from the Austrian club in recent history.

RB Salzburg were not interested in selling Manchester United and Chelsea target

RB Salzburg's Sporting director Christoph Freund recently spoke to the media amid rumors of growing interest in the 19-year-old. The Austrian club were adamant about not selling the forward and were ready to reject all bids.

Freund was quoted by the Express as saying:

"He'll stay with us for sure. We're the perfect club for him at the moment."

Šeško played 24 games in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, scoring five times and assisting three goals. He also scored four times in as many matches in the OFB Cup.

The youngster impressed in the pre-season game against Liverpool earlier this summer and the interest in him grew substantially.

