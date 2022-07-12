"Could be one to watch" - Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool star has received 'many approaches' this summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the subject of interest from a number of clubs this summer.

The former Arsenal star has just one year left on his contract with the club. Jurgen Klopp's side could opt to part ways with the player this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

The midfielder made just 29 appearances in all competitions last season and is currently behind Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, and Naby Keita in the pecking order.

Romano has, however, claimed that Jurgen Klopp does not want to part ways with any more players this summer. Neco Williams, Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino have already left the club. Romano told Caught Offside:

"Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be one to watch. He has received approaches, but there are no official offers on the Liverpool table yet. As far as Jurgen Klopp is concerned, he doesn't want many more departures this summer."

"[Neco] Williams joined Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino in leaving Anfield, so keeping other squad players like Oxlade-Chamberlain makes sense for the club."

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal for £35 million in 2017 and immediately became a regular starter for the Reds. His progress at Anfield was, however, halted by a serious knee injury that he suffered during the latter stages of the 2017-18 campaign.

The Englishman has had to make do with a bit-part role at Liverpool over the last couple of seasons.

Jurgen Klopp, though, will be keen to maintain Liverpool's impressive strength in depth as the club will be eager to fight for the Premier League title, FA Cup, EFL Cup, and Champions League next season. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's experience and versatility could prove to be a major asset for the Reds.

West Ham could be a potential destination for Liverpool midfielder Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain

Liverpool v Norwich City: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

As per Si.com, West Ham United are interested in signing Reds midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Hammers have been a club on the rise under David Moyes over the last couple of seasons. They reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season and finished seventh in the Premier League table, thereby securing qualification for next season's Europa Conference League.

The club will be keen to bolster their squad this summer to boost their chances of competing for the European places next season. Furthermore, Moyes will be keen to sign an experienced midfielder to replace Mark Noble, who retired at the end of the last season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could opt to leave Anfield if he is not guaranteed playing time. The 28-year-old is reaching the peak age of his career and will and will be eager to play regularly. West Ham could be the ideal destination for the England international.

