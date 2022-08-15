Cristiano Ronaldo and 4 Manchester United stars urge club hierarchy to make new signings after disastrous start to new season: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo leads a quintet of Manchester United stars who have urged the club's hierarchy to sign more new players amidst a disastrous start to the season, as per Mirror.

A 2-1 season-opening defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion was followed up by a calamitous 4-0 thrashing to Brentford at the weekend.

The Red Devils now sit bottom of the Premier League table and have started the campaign where they left off from last time out.

The aforementioned report claims that Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw are urging the higher-ups to sign more players.

It echoes the sentiments laid out by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag following their embarrassing defeat to Brentford in which he said:

"We need new players and quality players. We will try and convince them to join."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



The Daily Mirror's Simon Mullock reacts to reports that Erik Ten Hag is intent on bringing in new signings following Saturday's shock defeat



🗣️ "He needs time and he needs multiple transfer windows to get things right at Old Trafford"The Daily Mirror's Simon Mullock reacts to reports that Erik Ten Hag is intent on bringing in new signings following Saturday's shock defeat 🗣️ "He needs time and he needs multiple transfer windows to get things right at Old Trafford"The Daily Mirror's Simon Mullock reacts to reports that Erik Ten Hag is intent on bringing in new signings following Saturday's shock defeat 📰https://t.co/9F9RteXyaW

Thus far, United have signed three new players, bringing Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford on a free.

Lisandro Martinez has joined from Ajax for £51.6 million whilst Tyrell Malacia has also arrived from Feyenoord for £13.5 million.

It is a farcry from the expected squad rebuild many had been anticipating at Old Trafford and seemingly that includes Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

One of the reasons the Portuguese star has reportedly asked to leave the club is a lack of ambition as well as the side's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United need to get deals done with Cristiano Ronaldo angered

Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrations have been clear to see

Manchester United need to start getting their business done with just 16 days left of the summer transfer window,

The three signings of Eriksen, Martinez and Malacia are not enough for the Red Devils to mount a top-four challenge.

That is judging by the poor performances from the squad last season.

Most of Ten Hag's current team are still the ones that were so disappointing under Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Wholesale changes were expected and required yet instead Ten Hag is heading into the season with a squad that has been depleted due to departures.

90min @90min_Football Don’t worry United fans, new signings are coming, but who will they be?! Don’t worry United fans, new signings are coming, but who will they be?! 👀 https://t.co/v7heF7a5Cv

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereira and Lee Grant have all left.

There are rumors that the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and James Garner may also exit.

Ronaldo still looks like he wants out having been a frustrated figure throughout the 4-0 loss to Brentford.

It's shocking that Manchester United have been left in such a precarious situation under new management and off the back of such an embarrassing past season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett