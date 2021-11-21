Cristiano Ronaldo alarmed by drop in Manchester United's standards and feels his teammates want it too easy - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has been alarmed by the drop in Manchester United's standards, according to the Daily Telegraph. The Portugal international reportedly feels some members of the Red Devils squad want it too easy.

Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus in what was one of the biggest transfers of the summer. However, the move has not gone according to plan for the 36-year-old so far.

The Red Devils were a trophy-winning machine when Ronaldo left them for Real Madrid for a hefty sum in 2009. Upon his return, the forward has realized that Manchester United are no longer the dominant force they were under Sir Alex Ferguson's management.

Led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United have struggled to find their form this season. The Old Trafford outfit currently sit seventh in the Premier League and have lost four of their last five matches in the top flight.

Manchester United's recent run of form has seen Solskjaer relieved of his duties. The Red Devils, who have appointed Michael Carrick as caretaker manager, are currently on the lookout for an interim coach.

As things go from bad to worse for Manchester United, it has emerged that Ronaldo feels some in the Red Devils want it easy. According to reports, the 36-year-old has been alarmed by the club's drop in standards since returning in the summer.

Ronaldo has been trying to lead by example since re-joining Manchester United in the summer. Many in the Red Devils dressing room look up to him and try to learn from him on and off the pitch.

However, if reports are to be believed, Ronaldo is not pleased with the attitude of some of his team-mates.

What could lie ahead for Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been alarmed by Manchester United's drop in standards and some of his team-mates attitude. However, it is unclear whether the Portugal international has given up yet.

As Manchester United look to bring in an interim coach to lead the club until the end of the season, the forward will be determined to keep spirits high in the camp.

Caretaker manager Carrick will be hopeful that the likes of Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and David de Gea will help him hold the fort until a new manager comes in.

Manchester United are being heavily linked with Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino and Julen Lopetegui as they look for a long-term replacement for Solskjaer.

