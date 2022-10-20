Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United training ahead of talks with Erik ten Hag over incident against Tottenham: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Manchester United's training facility ahead of showdown talks with Erik ten Hag over his antics against Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Sun.

Manchester United bounced back from their draw against Newcastle United with a convincing victory over Tottenham on Wednesday (October 19). They beat Spurs 2-0 at Old Trafford, thanks to goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

The win saw the Red Devils close the gap with fourth-placed Chelsea to just one point. The hosts followed up the victory with vibrant celebrations in the dressing room at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo, who remained an unused substitute for Erik ten Hag's side in the match, was a notable absentee in the dressing room. Not only did he leave the touchline before the 90th minute, but also made his way out of Old Trafford before the full-time whistle.

Ronaldo grabbed headlines after he stormed down the tunnel at Old Trafford in the 89th minute of the match. Manchester United boss Ten Hag was asked about the incident after the game, to which he replied:

“I will deal with that tomorrow [Thursday; ed.], not today. We are now celebrating this victory”.

It appears the Portuguese icon has now turned up at Manchester United's training facility in Carrington on Thursday (October 20). Ten Hag is now expected to hold talks with him about Wednesday's incident.

It now remains to be seen if the Dutch tactician will take action against Ronaldo for his off-field antics during the match against Tottenham. It is worth noting that this is not the first team he has left the stadium early.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner notably threw a similar tantrum during the pre-season. He left Old Trafford early after being taken off at half-time during the Red Devils' friendly against Rayo Vallecano ahead of this campaign.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave the Manchester United game early?

Cristiano Ronaldo started Manchester United's league games against Everton and Newcastle United, but was relegated to the bench against Tottenham. He went on to remain an unused substitute on Wednesday.

Ten Hag notably refused to bring the forward on despite making only three of his five available substitutions against Spurs. This seemingly prompted Ronaldo to storm down the tunnel before the final whistle.

The 37-year-old was notably keen to leave the Red Devils in the summer, but eventually stayed put. However, he has found playing time hard to come by under Ten Hag, clocking just 691 minutes of action in all competitions.

