Cristiano Ronaldo asks Al-Nassr to hire Real Madrid legend as club's new manager - Reports

According to a report by journalist Eduardo Inda, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Al-Nassr to hire Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane as their new manager. The pair enjoyed a wonderful working relationship at Los Blancos during the Frenchman's time in charge of the club, winning three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles together.

Despite his impressive feat with the Spanish giants, Zidane is currently without a club and would be a coup for any side. The legendary midfielder led the Madrid-based club to two La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions Leagues, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, and two Spanish Super Cups to be named the best manager in the world twice.

Ronaldo thrived under the French manager, bagging a phenomenal 112 goals and 30 assists in 114 games under him. The 39-year-old striker will be keen to replicate his impressive form under him yet again if they are reunited.

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to lead Al-Nassr to tangible success despite bagging an impressive return of 61 goals and 16 assists in 67 games.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate

According to a report by Defensa Central, Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Ayermic Laporte. The Spanish defender has emerged as an option to bolster the 15-time UEFA Champions League winner's defense before the window closes.

The 30-year-old joined the Saudi Pro League side in 2023 from Manchester City for €27.5 million and has gone on to make 42 appearances for the club, scoring four times and assisting once. He would fit into a Los Blancos dressing room after playing a starring role in the City team that won the treble and playing in the Spain team that won Euro 2024 this summer.

A move for the defender is likely tied to the Arabian team's ability to secure the services of Milan Skriniar from Paris Saint-Germain. The former Inter Milan defender is reportedly set to join the Saudi side and could make them more open to selling the Spaniard this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr look set to battle Al-Hilal for the Saudi Pro League title again and will be keen to hold on to the Real Madrid target if they do not have a tailormade replacement lined up before the European transfer window closes.

