Cristiano Ronaldo asks Al-Nassr to sign Real Madrid legend whose contract expires this summer: Reports

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has asked the Saudi Pro League club to sign former Real Madrid defender Pepe, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida.

The Riyadh-based club signed Ronaldo on a free transfer after the forward left Manchester United by mutual consent in November last year. They made the Portuguese icon the highest-paid player in the world to convince him to join them, with the player now said to be earning £173 million a year.

Despite the financial outlay of the deal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's signing is viewed as a massive coup for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo's arrival has boosted the club's pedigree on and off the pitch.

Al-Aalami hope to take advantage of the 38-year-old's presence by luring more big-name players to the club. The Mrsool Park outfit have been linked with several players who are currently plying their trade in Europe in recent weeks, including Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha.

As Al-Nassr scour the market for potential targets, Ronaldo has reportedly made a request of his own to the club. According to the aforementioned source, he has asked the Saudi Pro League giants to sign Portuguese compatriot Pepe.

Ronaldo and Pepe shared the dressing room for eight years at Real Madrid, playing 241 games together. They helped Los Blancos win 12 trophies, including three UEFA Champions Leagues.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo and Pepe are teammates at the international level as well. They most recently featured prominently for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It appears Ronaldo is keen to reunite with the 40-year-old at Al-Nassr before they hang up their boots. It remains to be seen if Al-Aalami will pay heed to their captain and attempt to sign Pepe.

Pepe has notably been with FC Porto since 2019, but has his contract expiring in June. He is thus an ideal target for the Riyadh outfit as they can sign him on a free transfer this summer.

Pepe might not be the only Real Madrid legend reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

According to MARCA editor-in-chief Jose Felix Diaz, Real Madrid great Sergio Ramos will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr this summer. The Spaniard is expected to move to Saudi Arabia when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side have also been credited with an interest in Real Madrid midfield maestro Luka Modric. However, the Croatian is tipped to put pen to paper on a new deal with the La Liga giants.

