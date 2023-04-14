"Heading to Al-Nassr" - Journalist drops huge claim on PSG superstar amid transfer rumors linking him with Cristiano Ronaldo's side

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Sergio Ramos will reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr this summer, according to MARCA editor-in-chief Jose Felix Diaz.

Al-Nassr signed the Portuguese icon on a two-and-a-half-year deal in a massive coup in December last year. The Saudi Pro League club made him the best-paid player in the world to convince him to join them, with the forward now reportedly earning £173 million per year.

Despite the financial outlay of the deal, Ronaldo's arrival has boosted the Riyadh-based club's pedigree on and off the pitch. They hope to capitalize on it by luring more big-name players to Mrsool Park in the coming months.

Al-Aalami appear to be targeting elite stars who are in their 30s and nearing the end of their contracts. Among the players who fit the bill is PSG's Spanish central defender Ramos.

Ramos turned 37 last month, and his contract with the French giants expires in June. With his illustrious career nearing an end, a reunion with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr could be tempting for the Spaniard.

Diaz has claimed that the PSG superstar will join the Saudi Arabian giants on a free transfer in the summer. The journalist, though, clarified that Luka Modric will stay at Real Madrid despite being linked with a move to Al-Nassr, saying on SBC Sport:

"Modric will continue his career with Real Madrid, and Ramos is heading to Al-Nassr."

Like Ramos, Modric's contract with Real Madrid also expires at the end of the season. However, the Croatian has said on several occasions that he wants to continue with Los Blancos.

PSG superstar Sergio Ramos played with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

It's worth noting that Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo shared the dressing room for nine years at Real Madrid. The duo played 339 games across competitions together and combined to find the back of the net 15 times.

Ramos and Ronaldo notably helped Los Blancos win 16 trophies, including four UEFA Champions Leagues. Although they're past their prime, they will look to help Al-Nassr achieve their targets next season.

Al-Aalami, meanwhile, have also been plotting a reunion between Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho. They have reportedly identified the former Real Madrid manager as a candidate to take charge as their new boss after sacking Rudi Garcia. Felix Diaz, though, is not optimistic about that happening.

"Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship is wonderful with Mourinho, but it is difficult to have him as Al-Nassr's coach," Felix Diaz said.

According to reports, Mourinho could be interested in joining PSG or Chelsea instead.

Poll : 0 votes