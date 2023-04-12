Jose Mourinho ready to leave Roma to join Chelsea or PSG, not interested in joining Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr - Reports

According to Santi Aouna, AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is uninterested in joining Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr but open to moving to Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Al-Nassr recently parted ways with Rudi Garcia after internal issues and lack of form. They're scouting the market for a new coach. Reports suggest that the Saudi Pro League club are ready to offer Portuguese coach Mourinho a mega offer to lure him to the Middle East.

However, Aouna said that Mourinho is not interested in the move. However, the former Real Madrid manager is open to a return to his former club Chelsea. Frank Lampard is in charge of the Blues as the caretaker manager after Graham Potter was sacked. The West Londoners are set to appoint a new tactician at the start of the next season.

Meanwhile, Christophe Galtier's PSG future is also in the doubt. The Parisians might appoint a new manager with immediate effect or at the start of the next season. Mourinho is open to taking up that role, too.

However, a potential reunion between Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr seems unlikely.

Cristiano Ronaldo once lavished praise on Jose Mourinho

Cristiano Ronaldo played three seasons under Jose Mourinho during his time at Real Madrid. The Portuguese attacker boasted a stunning record under his compatriot.

He scored 168 goals and provided 49 assists in 164 games under Mourinho. Los Blancos won one La Liga, one Copa del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup trophy under Mourinho.

Ronaldo once lauded Mourinho's tactical ability and branded him as the best manager he had worked under. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said (via Sportsbrief):

''I would put him at the top, I always say that. I have played for so many great coaches, but Jose Mourinho was a big thinker analytically; he went into everything in great detail."

Considering Ronaldo also played under the likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane, Sir Alex Ferguson during his career, the admission is quite fascinating.

