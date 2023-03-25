Real Madrid superstar set to hold talks with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia this weekend ahead of potential Cristiano Ronaldo reunion - Reports

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric will travel to Saudi Arabia this weekend to hold talks with Al-Nassr amidst claims of a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Arab outlet Al-Weeam.

Modric has been on the Spanish giants' books since joining them from Tottenham Hotspur for €35 million in 2012. He has since established himself as one of the best midfielders of his generation, winning 22 trophies with Los Blancos.

However, the Croatia international's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the season. With both parties yet to reach an agreement over a new deal, there are doubts about the veteran's future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, there are claims that Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr are keeping tabs on Modric's situation in Madrid. They're keen to take advantage of the player's contract situation by luring him to the Middle East.

Although the 37-year-old prefers to end his career with Madrid, there have been suggestions that he's open to a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo. It has now emerged that the Croatian is set to travel to Saudi Arabia to hold talks with Al-Aalami over a potential transfer.

According to the aforementioned source, Modric will hold negotiations with Al-Nassr this weekend. His willingness to travel to the country appears to be a sign that he's prepared to join the Riyadh-based club.

It remains to be seen if the Mrsool Park outfit can convince the former Tottenham star to join them this summer. A reunion between him and Cristiano Ronaldo would certainly excite fans in the Middle East.

It's worth noting that Modric is currently away on international duty with the Croatian national team. Zlatko Dalic and Co. face Wales in the 2024 UEFA European Championship qualifiers on Saturday (March 25).

Croatia next face Turkey on Tuesday (March 28) during the ongoing international break. As per the said report, Modric will hold talks with Al-Nassr between the two games.

What has Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric said about Cristiano Ronaldo reunion?

While Luka Modric continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, he has maintained that he wants to retire at Real Madrid. He expressed his desire to stay with Los Blancos as recently as Friday (March 24).

Modric said:

“My wish is known. I want to stay at Real Madrid. I believe and hope it will happen. The rest are only assumptions and rumours. I repeat for the 100th time. I hope and believe I will stay at Real Madrid.”

It remains to be seen if Modric can still be convinced to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. The two played 222 games together during their time in Madrid, combining to score 16 times.

Poll : 0 votes