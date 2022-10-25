Cristiano Ronaldo back in Manchester United training and could feature against Sheriff: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has resumed training with the Manchester United senior squad after being recently exiled by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, according to ESPN journalist Rob Dawson.

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed headlines after he stormed down the tunnel during Manchester United's league win against Tottenham Hotspur last week. He was not a part of the team's post-match celebrations at Old Trafford that day.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also reportedly left Old Trafford before the final whistle. It then emerged that he even refused to come on as a substitute during the match against Spurs.

Manchester United were in no mood to let it slide and decided to drop Ronaldo from their squad to face Chelsea at the weekend. The player was also made to do individual fitness training, away from Ten Hag and Co.

A lot has since been said about the incident, with the likes of Piers Morgan criticizing the Red Devils for their treatment of Ronaldo. Ten Hag, though, has been in 'constant dialogue' with the player in recent days, according to the aforementioned source.

Rob Dawson @RobDawsonESPN Ten Hag and Ronaldo in “constant dialogue” since decision was made to drop him for Chelsea. Players given a day off yesterday but back in today. Ronaldo involved in training and in contention to play FC Sheriff. Ten Hag happy issue has been dealt with and keen to move on. Ten Hag and Ronaldo in “constant dialogue” since decision was made to drop him for Chelsea. Players given a day off yesterday but back in today. Ronaldo involved in training and in contention to play FC Sheriff. Ten Hag happy issue has been dealt with and keen to move on.

The Dutch tactician believes the problem has been dealt with and wants to move on from the issue. Ronaldo thus returned to training with the Old Trafford outfit on Tuesday (October 25), as per the report.

Ronaldo is now back in contention to play for Manchester United this week if the report is to be believed. It is said that he could feature in their UEFA Europa League match against FC Sheriff on Thursday (October 27).

It now remains to be seen what role the 37-year-old will be given when the Red Devils lock horns with the Moldovan outfit. His last appearance for the team came in their 0-0 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Manchester United this term?

Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window. He eventually decided to stay at the club, primarily due to lack of offers from UEFA Champions League teams.

He has since found playing time hard to come by under Ten Hag, who took charge of Manchester United in the summer. The forward has clocked just 691 minutes of playing time in all competitions this season.

The former Real Madrid superstar has started just three matches for the Red Devils in the league this campaign. He has also only found the back of the net twice in all competitions, with one of them coming from the penalty spot.

