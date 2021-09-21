Cristiano Ronaldo broke "pact" with Juventus before sealing Manchester United transfer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly broke a pact with Juventus and sealed a return to Manchester United this summer. As per a report from Cadena Ser, Cristiano Ronaldo had a deal with Juventus that he would remain at the club if he had not sealed a transfer by August 15.

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes initially struggled to find a suitable destination for the former Real Madrid star.

However, things changed in the final week of the transfer window when Manchester City decided to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. Pep Guardiola's side stepped up their interest in the Portuguese star after they learned that top target Harry Kane was set to remain at Tottenham Hotspur.

But city rivals Manchester United swooped in at the last moment to sign Ronaldo on a two-year deal.

Juventus replaced Cristiano Ronaldo with Moise Kean

To fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Manchester United, Juventus welcomed back their former striker Moise Kean. The Italian, who arrived from Everton, has already claimed he does not feel the pressure of replacing the Portuguese star.

"I don't feel any pressure in replacing Cristiano Ronaldo. I just want to lend a hand to the team where I grew up and where I lived good times. I just feel the responsibility of wearing the Juventus shirt," Kean said. "As soon as the opportunity arose, there was no doubt in my mind and I made the right choice. Juventus have always had a place in my heart."

"I'm very lucky to have experienced different leagues like the Premier League and Ligue 1 at my age. I've learnt a lot and now I'm ready to give my all for this team. I do feel a sense of responsibility in playing for Juve but it's not a burden. We have a young team with lots of experience. We haven't made the best of starts but Juventus always aim high and I'm sure we'll achieve great results."

Juventus have made a terrible start to the Serie A season and sit in the relegation zone with two points from their opening four games. They face 13th-placed Spezia on Wednesday.

