Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes convincing Benfica star to join Manchester United - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes are reportedly trying to get Manchester United to sign SL Benfica and Portgual defender Antonio Silva in the near future.

Silva is one of the finest young centre-backs in the Primeira Liga right now.

Experienced defender Jan Vertonghen left the Eagles to join RSC Anderlecht on a free transfer in the summer. However, Silva has filled that void with distinction, scoring thrice in 17 games across competitions for manager Roger Schmidt's side.

Benfica are top of the table and lead second-placed FC Porto by five points with a game in hand.

As per journalist Tom Hopkinson of the Sunday Mirror (h/t @UtdDistrict), Ronaldo and Fernandes have spoken highly of Silva to the top brass at Old Trafford.

Currently, manager Erik ten Hag has preferred the pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane at the heart of the team's defense. Captain Harry Maguire is next in the pecking order while Victor Lindelof is a more than able fourth-choice centre-back option.

Hence, Silva may not slot into the first-team set-up at Old Trafford if he joins the Red Devils in the near future. However, the 19-year-old could be a smart investment for the future.

The Benfica youth academy product is on a contract that expires only in the summer of 2027. However, he is said to have a £57 million release clause in his deal with the Portuguese giants.

Along with Ronaldo and Fernandes, United also have Diogo Dalot from Portugal in their ranks, which could aid Silva in settling in at the club if he does join them. Manchester United are also said to be pursuing a deal for FC Porto's Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Wayne Rooney displeased with Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United antics

Cristiano Ronaldo walked out of Manchester United's 1-1 pre-season draw against Rayo Vallecano before the full-time whistle in July. It was his first pre-season match after he missed the entire tour of Thailand and Australia.

He was then suspended for one game by Ten Hag after repeating his antics in the 2-0 league win against Tottenham Hotspur last month. Speaking about the Portuguese icon's reaction to his lack of playing time, Rooney told talkSPORT (h/t Hindustan Times):

"For Cristiano, just get your head down and work and be ready to play when the manager needs you. If he does that, he will be an asset. If he doesn't, it will become an unwanted distraction."

He added:

"Him and Messi are arguably the two best players of all time and you can go either way with that, whatever way you decide. But I just think the things he has done from the start of the season, is not acceptable for Manchester United."

Ronaldo has scored thrice and provided two assists in 16 games across competitions this campaign.

