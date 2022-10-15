Manchester United leading race to sign 23-year-old goalkeeper who could e perfect replacement for David de Gea - Reports 

Manchester United are leading the race to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as a potential replacement for David de Gea, as per Diario de Noticias (h/t SportMole).

The Red Devils have rarely had to worry about their goalkeeper situation since David de Gea was signed from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011. However, the Spain international may not be at the club after this season.

De Gea's current deal expires in the summer of 2023 and he is yet to pen an extension at Manchester United. Costa, meanwhile, has had a stellar couple of seasons with the Estadio do Dragao outfit.

The Portuguese replaced Augustin Marchesin as the club's number-one shot-stopper last campaign. He has started the current season in fine form as well, keeping seven clean sheets in 13 games across competitions.

Costa is yet to reach the prime years of his playing career and could go on to become one of the best in the business. Manchester United also have an option in Dean Henderson, who is currently out on loan at Nottingham Forest.

However, it remains to be seen if the England international is seen as a long-term replacement for a world-class player like De Gea. This could also be an opportunity for United to lighten the load on their massive wage bill.

De Gea is reportedly earning £350,000 per week. It is implausible that Costa if he does move to Old Trafford, will ask for that much. The Porto goalkeeper is believed to have a £52 million release clause embedded into his contract, which expires in the summer of 2026.

Maniche tips Manchester United target to be the most expensive goalkeeper in the world

Former Portugal striker Maniche has claimed that Costa, who has been linked with Manchester United, could break the transfer record set by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spanish goalkeeper was signed for a transfer fee of £69.6 million by Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao - a world-record amount for a goalkeeper.

Costa has now been backed to surpass that amount given his ability and potential. Maniche told Diario de Noticias:

"Probably, to the dismay of the fans, he won't be at FC Porto for long. He has every chance of becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in the world. He is already at the level of the best."

He also highlighted Costa's strengths and said:

"As well as the quality between the posts, he's very good at getting out and playing with his feet. He has great vision, and, despite his age, he already has great charisma, a great presence between the posts."

