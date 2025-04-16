Cristiano Ronaldo commits future to Al-Nassr in major contract decision with surprise clause: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to a two-year extension with Al-Nassr, according to MARCA (via GOAL). The Portuguese superstar's current contract expires at the end of this season, adding to speculation regarding a potential new deal.

CR7 has shown no signs of slowing down at the moment, registering 32 goals from 35 games across competitions this season. The Riyadh-based club have now decided to keep him for longer.

Cristiano Ronaldo will sign a one-year deal with the option of an additional year, depending on performance and preference, as per the aforementioned report. The deal will see him stay at the club at least until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The two parties have been locked in talks for many months, and although a breakthrough was expected in January, the renewal was delayed due to the nature of the deal. The contract will include the player's ambassadorial and development roles, while also considering the commercial aspects of his stay.

Some reports have stated that the new deal will be worth almost €200 million, maintaining CR7's status as one of the best-paid athletes in the world. However, the contract will also include lucrative sponsorship deals, brand endorsements and other business ventures.

Recent reports have also suggested talks of a Saudi venture in Valencia, with the 40-year-old's name linked as either an ambassador or part-owner of the LaLiga club.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has registered 933 goals and 257 assists from 1273 games in his career so far. The Portuguese is the only footballer to have crossed the 900-goal barrier.

With the fabled 1000-goal mark in sight, CR7 isn’t expected to slow down any time soon. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 90 goals in 99 games for Al-Nassr to date, and has been indispensable for the team.

The Riyadh-based club are currently battling for the Saudi Pro League title, and are eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad after 27 games. Ronaldo also has his eyes on the AFC Champions League trophy, where they have already made it to the quarterfinals.

CR7 is preparing for a blockbuster end to an illustrious career. With the player expected to represent Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, staying with Al-Nassr will help him build his form and fitness ahead of what could be the swansong of his career.

Should Cristiano Ronaldo continue to defy expectations on the pitch, the Portuguese attacker’s fans could be in for a treat next summer across the Atlantic.

