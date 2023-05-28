Cristiano Ronaldo contacts Real Madrid’s rivals over potential transfer to leave Saudi Arabia: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly contacted Real Madrid's derby rivals Atletico Madrid over a move to Spain. The Portuguese star is keen on leaving Saudi Arabia, just months after moving on a free transfer.

As per a report in El Nacional, Ronaldo is not happy in the Middle East and is looking for an escape route. He has decided that he wants to move back to Europe for off-pitch reasons and is eyeing Spain.

Atletico Madrid loaned out Joao Felix to Chelsea, and reports suggest the Blues are open to keeping him permanently. Rojablancos also let go of Matheus Cunha to Wolverhampton, and are now looking for forwards.

Ronaldo wants to take advantage of the situation and is pushing to join them. He is no longer represented by Jorge Mendes, with Sky Sports claiming that the relationship between the two collapsed after the agent failed to get him a club in Europe.

Atletico Madrid rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with several clubs last summer amid reports that he wanted to leave Manchester United. However, he stayed put at Old Trafford for a few months before he was released because of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Atletico Madrid were among the clubs linked with Ronaldo, but they rebuffed all claims. Diego Simeone was quoted by Daily Mail as saying:

"The rumours are far from what actually happened. People sometimes speak to tell what they want to, not what actually happens. Ronaldo is an absolute legend for Real Madrid. I would not see [Martin] Palermo playing in River just as I wouldn't see [Juan Roman] Riquelme or [Ariel] Ortega playing in Boca. There are situations that are very clear."

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo also rubbished reports that Ronaldo was close to joining them and was quoted by COPE:

“I don’t know who invented this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid. It’s definitely not true. It’s practically impossible for him to come to Atletico de Madrid."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr earlier this season and has scored 14 times in 19 matches. However, he could not help them win the league title after slipping up at the business end of the season.

