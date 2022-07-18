Cristiano Ronaldo convinces La Liga giants to sign him from Manchester United - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo has convinced La Liga giants Atletico Madrid to sign him from Manchester United this summer, according to Spanish outlet Diario AS (via United Transfer Room).

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to move clubs this summer after informing United about his decision to leave Old Trafford in search of Champions League football. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has found it difficult to attract potential suitors this summer. According to FanNation Futbol, Chelsea became the second club after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to turn down the opportunity to sign the 37-year-old forward.

Ronaldo, however, could return to La Liga. According to the aforementioned source, the Portuguese forward has convinced Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone to sign him. These reports come as a shock due to Ronaldo's previous allegiance with Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United back in the summer of 2009 for a then-world-record fee of £80 million. The forward went on to become Los Blancos' all-time record goalscorer, scoring 450 goals from 438 appearances.

It makes sense why Atletico Madrid are being linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Diego Simeone's side lost Luis Suarez this summer and Ronaldo could be a short-term replacement for the Uruguayan forward.

Ronaldo is well accustomed to La Liga and will not have to do much to adapt if he does join Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Manchester United have scored eight goals in two games in pre-season without Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have been performing really well in the two pre-season games they have played without Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old forward is currently not part of the United squad that has traveled to Thailand and Australia for their pre-season tour ahead of the new season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo has been given additional time off for personal and family reasons.

Manchester United accepted this situation as Cristiano has 'additional time off to deal with personal issues'.

Manchester United, however, have not looked out of place without their star forward. At the time of writing, they have won both of their opening two pre-season games and have scored eight goals in the process.

Erik ten Hag's side started their pre-season with a convincing 4-0 victory over rivals Liverpool in Bangkok. They then secured a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on 15 July.

Ronaldo still has one year remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford.

