Cristiano Ronaldo convinces Real Madrid star to reject offer from Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and join Al-Nassr: Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly convinced Luka Modric to move from Real Madrid to Al Nassr. The Croatian has been a target for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, too, but the MLS side are set to miss out.

As per a report in Todofichajes, Ronaldo is set for a reunion with Modric, and he has convinced the midfielder to make the move to Saudi Arabia. The Middle Eastern side are set to pay the Croatian €30 million per season - over one-sixth less than the Portuguese star.

Inter Miami have added Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez after getting Messi through the doors. They were now targeting Modric to take the squad to another level but are set to miss out.

Todofichajes claim that Modric has already informed Real Madrid that he will not be renewing his contract. The midfielder is not happy with his game time this season and is keen on leaving. He was quoted by MARCA as saying:

“No-one is happy when they don’t play. After my entire career [starting], that feeling is especially strange to me. But well, the coach has decided for his own reasons. I won’t sink or ease off because of that. The opposite.”

Luka Modric has played 15 matches in LaLiga this season and five times in the UEFA Champions League. The Croatian has played 222 times with Cristiano Ronaldo and the duo combined for 16 goals.

Real Madrid star Luka Modric shut down Cristiano Ronaldo reunion in the summer

Luka Modric confirmed that he wanted to stay at Real Madrid soon after they confirmed their desire to extend his deal. He admitted that he has a very good relationship with the Spanish side and was not thinking of leaving despite interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, reportedly from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

He told Sportske Novosti:

"Real Madrid expressed their desire to continue together in the spring, I had the same desire. We sat down and quickly agreed. It's always been like this with my club, for 12 years, it cannot be changed. Our relationship is extraordinary I'm so happy and fulfilled at Real Madrid, not thinking about other options."

He added:

"I don't even need to boost my ego with these stories about big offers. I just want to enjoy every moment in football and Real Madrid...I will work as much as possible to be among the protagonists this season as well. There are a lot of games, competitions, there will be space for everyone."

However, things have changed since the start of the season as Carlo Ancelotti has reduced the minutes for Modric. The Italian manager is looking to give time to the youngsters, and that has seen Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate and his long-term midfield partner, Toni Kroos, in a reduced role.